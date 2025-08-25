Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st CES Airmen demonstrate Rapid Airfield Damage Repair during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

    51st CES Airmen demonstrate Rapid Airfield Damage Repair during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron use a pavement saw to conduct rapid airfield damage repair during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 20, 2025. RADR consists of assessing the damage, separating unusable concrete by cutting it out, fracturing the unusable section to be excavated and then filling the void with the appropriate material. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 03:16
    Photo ID: 9277113
    VIRIN: 250820-F-BW249-2049
    Resolution: 6641x4432
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st CES Airmen demonstrate Rapid Airfield Damage Repair during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    51st Fighter Wing
    WeGoTogether
    Osan Air Base
    UFS25​
    UlchiFreedomShield25

