Premier US Air Force Fighter Wing enhanced Fight Tonight posture during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron use pavement saws to conduct rapid airfield damage repair during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 20, 2025. RADR consists of assessing the damage, separating unusable concrete by cutting it out, fracturing the unusable section to be excavated and then filling the void with the appropriate material. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea –As the most forward deployed, permanently based Fighter Wing in the U.S. Air Force, the 51st Fighter Wing continues to carry out its core missions to defend the base, execute contingency operations and sustain the force during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25. 미 공군 중 가장 전방에 배치된 상설 전투비행단인 제 51 전투비행단은 을지자유의방패 25 연습 동안 기지 방어, 비상 작전 실행 및 전력 유지 등 핵심 임무를 계속 수행하고 있습니다.

UFS 25 is a defense-oriented, combined and joint exercise designed to enhance the U.S.-Republic of Korea alliance’s capability to deter and defeat aggression if necessary. It is through exercises like this that Osan’s Airmen are able to answer the call to defend the freedom of 51 million people. UFS 25 는 필요시 적의 침략을 억제하고 격퇴할 수 있는 한미동맹의 역량을 강화하기 위해 설계된 방어 중심의 연합 합동 연습이었습니다. 이러한 연습을 통해 오산 공군 장병들은 5,100 만 국민의 자유를 수호하라는 부름에 응할 수 있었습니다.

“UFS 25 is an opportunity for Osan and its leadership alongside our ROKAF partners to take a week to isolate our time, manpower and resources to focus on skillsets that are critical if we had to go to war.” U.S. Air Force Maj. Jonathan Marshall, 51st Fighter wing exercise director stated. "UFS 25 는 오산기지와 리더십이 한국 공군 파트너들과 함께 약 일주일 동안 시간, 인력, 자원을 분리하여 전쟁에 대비한 필수적인 기술에 집중할 수 있는 기회입니다."라고 제 51 전투비행단 훈련처장 조나단 마셜 소령이 말했습니다.

This iteration of UFS 25 enabled Airmen to increase survivability, resilience, and built interoperability with ROKAF partners while executing agile combat employment concepts, with live flying from ROK air force bases. UFS 25 훈련을 통해 미 장병들은 대한민국 공군기지에서 실비행을 포함한 신속전투전개능력 훈련을 실시하며 대한민국 공군과의 생존성, 회복력을 높이고 상호 운용성을 구축할 수 있었습니다.

“One of the key elements that we're working through is how we pick up from one location rapidly shift to a new one, and then stand-up operations quickly to focus on support to that exercise or operation,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cassidy, 11th Air Task Force commander. “Ultimately, we're all about working through intervals of agility so we can get feedback to the Air Force and how to do this in the future.” 제 11 공군특무단장 브렛 캐시디 대령은 "우리가 검토하고 있는 핵심 요소 중 하나는 한 지역에서 새로운 지역으로 신속하게 이동한 후, 해당 훈련이나 지원에 집중하기 위해 신속히 작전을 재개하는 것입니다." "궁극적으로, 우리는 공군에 피드백을 제공하고 향후 어떻게 이를 수행할지 확인하기 위해 빠르게 일하고 있습니다."라고 캐시디 대령은 말했습니다.

To increase survivability while generating combat power, ACE enhances flexibility and resilience of forces, providing the ability to swiftly respond to any adversary’s threats from any location, while also complicating the enemy’s decision making. 전투력을 생성하는 동시에 생존성을 높이기 위한 신속전투전개능력 (ACE)은 병력의 유연성과 회복력을 강화하여 어느 위치에서든 적의 위협에 신속하게 대응할 수 있는 능력을 제공하고 적의 의사 결정을 복잡하게 만듭니다.

"The rehearsal events we accomplish during exercises like UFS 25 make us ready to Fight Tonight!" said Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing Commander. "This is how we continue to be the predominant source of airpower in the theater and continue to guard the freedom of 51 million people. " 미 공군 제 51 전투비행단장 라이언 레이 대령은 “UFS 25 같은 예행연습은 오늘 밤 싸울 준비가 될 수 있도록 하며 전구에서 주요 공군력을 계속 유지하고 5,100 만 명 국민의 자유를 수호하는 방법입니다." 라고 말했습니다.

The 51st Fighter Wing achieved this mission more effectively in close coordination with the ROK air force. 제 51 전투비행단은 대한민국 공군과의 긴밀한 협력을 통해 이 임무를 더욱 효과적으로 달성했습니다.

“As we regularly build interoperability with our allies and sister services in exercises like UFS 25, we show our commitment to deterring external aggression and defending the Korean Peninsula, while strengthening our ironclad alliance with the ROK,” Ley stated. 레이 단장은 "UFS 25 와 같은 연습을 통해 비행단은 동맹 및 합동군과 정기적으로 상호 운용성을 구축하고 외부의 침략을 억제하며 한반도 방어에 대한 헌신을 보여줍니다. 또한 동시에 대한민국과의 철통같은 동맹을 강화하고 있습니다."라고 말했습니다.