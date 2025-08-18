51st CES Airmen demonstrate Rapid Airfield Damage Repair during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron uses a vehicle mounted jackhammer to break up portions of unusable concrete to conduct rapid airfield damage repair during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 20, 2025. RADR consists of assessing the damage, separating unusable concrete by cutting it out, fracturing the unusable section to be excavated and then filling the void with the appropriate material. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 03:16
|Photo ID:
|9277111
|VIRIN:
|250820-F-BW249-2242
|Resolution:
|7226x4823
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
