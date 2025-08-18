51st CES Airmen demonstrate Rapid Airfield Damage Repair during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Connor Stevens, left, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron structural engineer, and Staff Sgt. Hayden Brooks, 51st CES structural engineer, conduct rapid airfield damage repair while a C-17 Globemaster III lands during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 20, 2025. RADR consists of assessing the damage, separating unusable concrete by cutting it out, fracturing the unusable section to be excavated and then filling the void with the appropriate material. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)