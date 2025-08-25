Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Engineers Train to Breach Doors with Infantry at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex [Image 10 of 11]

    Combat Engineers Train to Breach Doors with Infantry at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    An explosive charge blasts open a doorway, sending debris flying, as 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion engineers refine their urban entry skills alongside infantrymen from 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 02:44
    Photo ID: 9277087
    VIRIN: 250822-A-GF403-5409
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 599.95 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Engineers Train to Breach Doors with Infantry at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex [Image 11 of 11], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2ID
    1SBCT
    KRF-16
    4ID
    Raiders

