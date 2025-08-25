Combat Engineers Train to Breach Doors with Infantry at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex

Soldiers from 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion and 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team move room to room, weapons raised, as they practice clearing a building during battle drill 6 training.
|08.22.2025
|08.26.2025 02:44
|9277085
|250822-A-GF403-8542
|2048x1363
|673.57 KB
|KR
|1
|0
