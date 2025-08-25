Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Engineers Train to Breach Doors with Infantry at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex [Image 9 of 11]

    Combat Engineers Train to Breach Doors with Infantry at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    A team of Infantrymen from 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment and 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team advances through a stairwell and hallway inside a mock urban structure as debris from the breach still covers the floor.

    2ID
    1SBCT
    KRF-16
    4ID
    Raiders

