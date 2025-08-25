A door explodes during a live breach as combat engineers from 299th BEB demonstrate urban entry techniques alongside 1-38 Infantry Regiment.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 02:44
|Photo ID:
|9277084
|VIRIN:
|250822-A-GF403-1726
|Resolution:
|2048x1362
|Size:
|686.23 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Engineers Train to Breach Doors with Infantry at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex [Image 11 of 11], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.