The Navy Band Country Current performs at the Minnesota State Fair

250825-N-PG545-1135, Minneapolis, Mass. (August 25, 2025) Musicians 1st Class Sally Ziesing and Caleb Cox interact with veteran following a U.S. Navy Band Country Current concert at the Minnesota State Fair. The Country Current performed a series of concerts throughout Minnesota, celebrating the U.S. Navy's 250th birthday with thousands of people across the state. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)