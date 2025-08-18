Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Navy Band Country Current performs at the Minnesota State Fair

    The Navy Band Country Current performs at the Minnesota State Fair

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    250825-N-PG545-1041, Minneapolis, Mass. (August 25, 2025) Chief Musician Christina Catalanotto, from Slidell, Louisiana, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Country Current at the Minnesota State Fair. The group performed a series of concerts throughout Minnesota, celebrating the U.S. Navy's 250th birthday with thousands of people across the state. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 23:30
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US
    Hometown: SLIDELL, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, The Navy Band Country Current performs at the Minnesota State Fair [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    country music
    navy250
    music
    navy band

