The Navy Band Country Current performs at the Minnesota State Fair

250825-N-PG545-1066, Minneapolis, Mass. (August 25, 2025) The U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs for thousands of people at the Minnesota State Fair in Minneapolis. The group performed a series of concerts throughout Minnesota, celebrating the U.S. Navy's 250th birthday with audience members across the state. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)