The Navy Band Country Current performs at the Minnesota State Fair

250825-N-PG545-1080, Minneapolis, Mass. (August 25, 2025) Chief Musician Joseph Friedman, from St. Louis, Missouri, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Country Current at the Minnesota State Fair. The group performed a series of concerts throughout Minnesota, celebrating the U.S. Navy's 250th birthday with thousands of people across the state (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)