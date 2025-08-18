Soldiers Participate in Trunk or Treat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tabitha Marshall and her husband U..S. Army Sgt 1st Class Sylvester Marshall, assigned to 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, participate in Trunk or Treat on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, October 29, 2024. The Soldiers set up their trunks in the Halloween spirit and handed out candy to kids from the Fort McCoy community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)