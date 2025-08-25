Soldiers Participate in Trunk or Treat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jenny Vangstad, Kim Bitterman, and Master Sgt. Mirinda Anderson, all with 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, pose in front of their stall during Trunk or Treat on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, October 29, 2024. The Soldiers set up their trunks in the Halloween spirit and handed out candy to kids from the Fort McCoy community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)