    Soldiers Participate in Trunk or Treat [Image 5 of 13]

    Soldiers Participate in Trunk or Treat

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Mirinda Anderson, assigned to 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, and Kim Bitterman, a government employee with the brigade, hand out candy during Trunk or Treat on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, October 29, 2024. The Soldiers set up their trunks in the Halloween spirit and handed out candy to kids from the Fort McCoy community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 21:28
    Photo ID: 9276901
    VIRIN: 241029-A-QI027-1033
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.69 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Participate in Trunk or Treat [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Army
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    EagleBrigade

