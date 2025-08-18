“Mustangs” take on tactical and technical proficiency during week-long readiness training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Keyon D. Cummings, right, Command Seargent Major, 120th Infantry Brigade, First Army, presents Sgt. 1st Class Jason Blair, 2-382nd Logistics Support Battalion, “Mustangs”, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, with the 120th INF BDE Unit Crest coin for his exceptional leadership, coaching, and mentorship that enhanced operational readiness across the formation.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Jared Ellerbee)