    “Mustangs” take on tactical and technical proficiency during week-long readiness training [Image 2 of 2]

    “Mustangs” take on tactical and technical proficiency during week-long readiness training

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2025

    Photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Keyon D. Cummings, right, Command Seargent Major, 120th Infantry Brigade, First Army, presents Sgt. 1st Class Jason Blair, 2-382nd Logistics Support Battalion, “Mustangs”, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, with the 120th INF BDE Unit Crest coin for his exceptional leadership, coaching, and mentorship that enhanced operational readiness across the formation.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Jared Ellerbee)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 15:41
    Photo ID: 9276132
    VIRIN: 250925-A-KL464-1002
    Resolution: 1201x1800
    Size: 875.68 KB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    This work, “Mustangs” take on tactical and technical proficiency during week-long readiness training [Image 2 of 2], by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    readiness
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    2-382 LSBN
    Fort Hood

