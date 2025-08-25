Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “Mustangs” take on tactical and technical proficiency during week-long readiness training [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    “Mustangs” take on tactical and technical proficiency during week-long readiness training

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2025

    Photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 2-382nd Logistics Support Battalion, “Mustangs”, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, conduct mounted live fire exercises with the M240B machine gun and the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon. The 2-382nd LSBN traveled to Fort Hood, Texas, June 9-15, 2025, to enhance warfighting capabilities and foundational readiness.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Jared Ellerbee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 15:41
    Photo ID: 9276102
    VIRIN: 250925-A-KL464-1001
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Mustangs” take on tactical and technical proficiency during week-long readiness training [Image 2 of 2], by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    “Mustangs” take on tactical and technical proficiency during week-long readiness training
    “Mustangs” take on tactical and technical proficiency during week-long readiness training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    “Mustangs” take on tactical and technical proficiency during week-long readiness training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    2-382 LSBN
    CPT Jared Ellerbee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download