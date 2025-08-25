“Mustangs” take on tactical and technical proficiency during week-long readiness training

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 2-382nd Logistics Support Battalion, “Mustangs”, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, conduct mounted live fire exercises with the M240B machine gun and the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon. The 2-382nd LSBN traveled to Fort Hood, Texas, June 9-15, 2025, to enhance warfighting capabilities and foundational readiness.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Jared Ellerbee)
