“Mustangs” take on tactical and technical proficiency during week-long readiness training

FORT HOOD, Texas - U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 2-382nd Logistics Support Battalion, “Mustangs”, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, traveled to Fort Hood, Texas to enhance warfighting capabilities and foundational readiness, June 9-15, 2025.



Training was conducted through a series of events including both dismounted and mounted live fire exercises with the M240B machine gun and the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon.



In reinforcing their technical proficiency, the “Mustangs” conducted drivers training, 91B/Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, 88M/Motor Transport Operator and 25U/Signal Support Systems Specialist military occupational specialty training to further reinforce their skills that maintain equipment for observer coach/trainers during pre-deployment training exercises throughout the continental United States, as well as post-mobilization training at mobilization force generation installations, across the First Army and 85th USARSC formations.



“Completing the crew-served weapons range and driver’s training during annual training pushed us hard,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jason Blair, 2-382nd LSBN. “But it reminded me why we wear the uniform.”



The “Mustangs” additionally included explosive hazard awareness training, counter-unmanned aerial systems instruction, and Combat Life Savers course certification during their week-long training at Fort Hood.



“It’s not just about readiness,” said Blair. “It’s about confidence, competence, and knowing the Soldier to your left and right has your back when it counts.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Keyon D. Cummings, Command Seargent Major, 120th Infantry Brigade, First Army, visited the “Mustangs” during their training exercise and presented Sgt. Ricardo Celaya, Sgt. Lucas Barker and Sgt. Robert Aguilar the Bayonet Brigade coin in recognition of their performance and dedication during the battalion’s training exercise.



Cummings also presented Blair with the 120th INF BDE Unit Crest coin for his exceptional leadership, coaching, and mentorship that enhanced operational readiness across the formation.



“Their hard work and commitment were instrumental to the successful execution of the M240 Bravo and M249 SAW live-fire ranges, directly contributing to the qualification and readiness of the battalion,” said Cummings.

