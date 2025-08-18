F-35 training at FRCE helps increase fleet knowledge, readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) hosted leaders from Marine Wing Support Squadron 271 (MWSS-271) for F-35 Lightning II familiarization training July 22. While at FRCE, the Marines met with members of the depot’s F-35 team, discussed the platform’s capabilities and unique features, and received a tour of the depot’s F-35 production spaces to gain a first-hand look at the aircraft and its maintenance operations. (Photo by Samantha Morse, Fleet Readiness Center East)