F-35 training at FRCE helps increase fleet knowledge, readiness

Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) F-35 Production Branch Head Ike Rettenmair discusses the depot’s F-35 Lightning II maintenance operations with Marine leaders from Marine Wing Support Squadron 271 (MWSS-271). FRCE hosted MWSS-271 leaders July 22 for F-35 familiarization training to help increase the squadron’s overall knowledge and understanding of the program. (Photo by Samantha Morse, Fleet Readiness Center East)