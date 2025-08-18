F-35 training at FRCE helps increase fleet knowledge, readiness

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Samantha Morse 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) F-35 Production Branch Head Ike Rettenmair discusses the depot’s F-35 Lightning II maintenance operations with Marine leaders from Marine Wing Support Squadron 271 (MWSS-271). FRCE hosted MWSS-271 leaders July 22 for F-35 familiarization training to help increase the squadron’s overall knowledge and understanding of the program. (Photo by Samantha Morse, Fleet Readiness Center East)

