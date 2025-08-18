F-35 training at FRCE helps increase fleet knowledge, readiness

Photo By Samantha Morse | Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) F-35 Production Branch Head Ike Rettenmair...... read more read more Photo By Samantha Morse | Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) F-35 Production Branch Head Ike Rettenmair discusses the depot’s F-35 Lightning II maintenance operations with Marine leaders from Marine Wing Support Squadron 271 (MWSS-271). FRCE hosted MWSS-271 leaders July 22 for F-35 familiarization training to help increase the squadron’s overall knowledge and understanding of the program. (Photo by Samantha Morse, Fleet Readiness Center East) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. – Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) hosted leaders from Marine Wing Support Squadron 271 (MWSS-271) July 22 for training focused on increasing the squadron’s F-35 Lightning II program knowledge and readiness.



The visit was a part of the squadron’s quarterly training and was designed to provide in-depth exposure to the F-35 Lightning II, contributing to a more well-rounded understanding of the platform in support of their mission.



While at FRCE, the Marines met with members of the depot’s F-35 team, discussed the platform’s capabilities and unique features, and received a tour of the depot’s F-35 production spaces to gain a first-hand look at the aircraft and its maintenance operations.



FRCE F-35 Production Branch Head Ike Rettenmair said with the F-35 platform still being new to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, this visit allowed FRCE to help increase the squadron’s understanding of the F-35 platform.



“The F-35 is still fairly new to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, outside of FRC East, and because of that, I’m sure many of these Marines hadn’t had the opportunity to be around F-35s or really get to know the aircraft,” said Rettenmair. “It’s a unique aircraft. We wanted to make sure they were able to get all the information they needed so we gave them a brief, showed them an informational video on the F-35 and its capabilities, and took them down to the hangar to show them some aircraft, answering any questions they had along the way.”



MWSS-271 provides aviation ground support for rotary and fixed wing aircraft, which can include fueling, aircraft rescue and recovery, airfield damage repair and general airfield support operations. MWSS-271 Executive Officer Maj. Brittany Fayos said learning opportunities like this ensure the squadron’s personnel remain ready and capable of delivering safe, effective flightline support.



“The mission of aviation ground support requires us to be familiar with and support all Marine Corps aviation platforms,” said Fayos. “We leverage training opportunities like this to become more knowledgeable on the aircraft’s general limits, capabilities, and unique considerations that we must keep in mind when providing ground support for them. We are grateful for the working relationship we have developed with FRC East, as it allows us the opportunity to have face time with the people who work with the aircraft, ask questions and see the platforms up close. This not only prepares us for when we get the call to support, but it also solidifies the purpose behind the hard work that Marines put in.”



Hosting the squadron for this training event highlights the depot’s ongoing commitment to providing vital support to the warfighter, according to Rettenmair.



“We walk through the doors of this depot every morning with the mindset of supporting the warfighter in everything we do,” said Rettenmair. “On an everyday basis, we support the warfighter with maintenance, repair and overhaul to their weapon systems. We’re making these important modifications, returning an even more capable aircraft than before. We are all about providing the fleet with fully mission-capable aircraft, whether it’s through delivery of a quality product or collaboration in training opportunities like this.”



Rettenmair emphasized the command’s interest in deepening engagement with the fleet, identifying it as a key step toward improving interoperability and advancing shared mission objectives.



“As we continue to establish relationships with our warfighting customers, it opens the door many more future collaborations,” said Rettenmair. “This is our second time working with (Marine Wing Support Squadron) 271 for F-35 familiarization training, and we look forward to many more future opportunities.”



FRCE is the lead site for depot-level maintenance on the F-35B Lightning II and has conducted modifications and repair on the Marine Corps’ short takeoff-vertical landing variant of the aircraft since 2013. The depot also performs work on the F-35C carrier variant and the Air Force’s conventional takeoff and landing F-35A variant.



FRCE is North Carolina's largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, with more than 4,000 civilian, military and contract workers. Its annual revenue exceeds $865 million. The depot provides service to the fleet while functioning as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.