    F-35 training at FRCE helps increase fleet knowledge, readiness [Image 2 of 3]

    F-35 training at FRCE helps increase fleet knowledge, readiness

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Samantha Morse 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Fleet Readiness Center East hosted Marine Wing Support Squadron 271 (MWSS-271) leaders for F-35 Lightning II familiarization training July 22 as part of the squadron’s professional military education. The visit provided the Marines with in-depth exposure to the F-35 Lightning II, contributing to a more well-rounded understanding of the platform. (Photo by Samantha Morse, Fleet Readiness Center East)

    F-35 training at FRCE helps increase fleet knowledge, readiness

