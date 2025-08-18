F-35 training at FRCE helps increase fleet knowledge, readiness

Fleet Readiness Center East hosted Marine Wing Support Squadron 271 (MWSS-271) leaders for F-35 Lightning II familiarization training July 22 as part of the squadron’s professional military education. The visit provided the Marines with in-depth exposure to the F-35 Lightning II, contributing to a more well-rounded understanding of the platform. (Photo by Samantha Morse, Fleet Readiness Center East)
|07.22.2025
|08.25.2025 08:59
|9275026
|250722-N-KN454-1002
|4813x3579
|10.18 MB
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|0
