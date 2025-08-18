Behind the Scenes at Incirlik: Where Mission Success Begins

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kim Elliott, 39th Air Base Wing interim command chief, right, coins Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Popovich, 39th Maintenance Squadron Crash, Damage and Disabled Aircraft Recovery section chief, during an immersion tour at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 20, 2025. The immersion offered a detailed view of the 39th MXS’s operations and capabilities that underpin Incirlik AB’s ability to support ongoing missions and rapid deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker)