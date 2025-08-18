Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Scenes at Incirlik: Where Mission Success Begins [Image 6 of 6]

    Behind the Scenes at Incirlik: Where Mission Success Begins

    ADANA, TURKEY

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kim Elliott, 39th Air Base Wing interim command chief, right, coins Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Popovich, 39th Maintenance Squadron Crash, Damage and Disabled Aircraft Recovery section chief, during an immersion tour at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 20, 2025. The immersion offered a detailed view of the 39th MXS’s operations and capabilities that underpin Incirlik AB’s ability to support ongoing missions and rapid deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 07:16
    Photo ID: 9274893
    VIRIN: 250820-F-IY107-1715
    Location: ADANA, TR
