Behind the Scenes at Incirlik: Where Mission Success Begins

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, right, 39th Air Base Wing commander, asks Staff Sgt. Carlos Sanchez, 39th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technician, about metal equipment during an immersion tour at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 20, 2025. The immersion offered a detailed view of the 39th MXS’s operations and capabilities that underpin Incirlik AB’s ability to support ongoing missions and rapid deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker)