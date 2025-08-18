Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Scenes at Incirlik: Where Mission Success Begins [Image 2 of 6]

    Behind the Scenes at Incirlik: Where Mission Success Begins

    ADANA, TURKEY

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Members assigned to the 39th Maintenance Squadron brief the 39th Air Base Wing leadership during an immersion tour at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 20, 2025. The tour highlighted the squadron’s critical role in supplying munitions for weapons training, sustaining deployment readiness, and servicing transient aircraft—key functions that directly support Incirlik AB’s mission to maintain regional security and rapid response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 07:16
    Photo ID: 9274889
    VIRIN: 250820-F-IY107-1321
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: ADANA, TR
    This work, Behind the Scenes at Incirlik: Where Mission Success Begins [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Cydnie Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing

