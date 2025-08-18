Behind the Scenes at Incirlik: Where Mission Success Begins

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members assigned to the 39th Maintenance Squadron brief U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, during an immersion tour at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 20, 2025. The tour highlighted the squadron’s critical role in supplying munitions for weapons training, sustaining deployment readiness, and servicing transient aircraft—key functions that directly support Incirlik AB’s mission to maintain regional security and rapid response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cydnie Baker)