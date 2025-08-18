Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Senate Committee on Appropriations professional staffers visit Coleman APS-2 worksite [Image 3 of 3]

    US Senate Committee on Appropriations professional staffers visit Coleman APS-2 worksite

    MANNHEIM, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    08.25.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Lt. Col. Jon Neal, the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, (left) briefs professional staff members Alexa Lorick and Kim Segura from the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Defense, outside one of the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 facilities in Mannheim, Germany, August 13, 2025. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 06:29
    Photo ID: 9274872
    VIRIN: 250825-A-A4479-1061
    Resolution: 2926x1944
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: MANNHEIM, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

