US Senate Committee on Appropriations professional staffers visit Coleman APS-2 worksite

Army Lt. Col. Jon Neal, the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, (left) briefs professional staff members Alexa Lorick and Kim Segura from the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Defense, outside one of the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 facilities in Mannheim, Germany, August 13, 2025. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)