US Senate Committee on Appropriations professional staffers visit Coleman APS-2 worksite

Courtesy Photo | Army Lt. Col. Jon Neal, the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, (left)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Lt. Col. Jon Neal, the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, (left) briefs professional staff members Alexa Lorick and Kim Segura from the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Defense, outside one of the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 facilities in Mannheim, Germany, August 13, 2025. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MANNHEIM, Germany – Two professional staff members from the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Defense, conducted a site visit and key leader engagement at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, recently.



Greeting U.S. Senate staff delegates Alexa Lorick and Kim Segura at the APS-2 worksite in Mannheim was the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, Lt. Col. Jon Neal. Also there to assist with questions and provide their expertise were Chief Warrant Officer 4 Harvey Alipio, Coleman’s senior ordnance maintenance warrant officer, and Arnoldo Montiel, Coleman’s director of supply, plus others.



According to an informational briefing provided to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade from AFSBn-Germany, the battalion commander hosted Lorick and Segura August 13, 2025, along with several AFSBn-Germany employees and contractors from Coleman. Neal and the Coleman team provided Lorick and Segura with information on the APS-2 site’s historical and strategic significance, both for NATO and for U.S. Army Europe and Africa. They also gave Lorick and Segura insight into the operational capabilities of the site and current challenges, such as outdoor storage.



During the tour of the APS-2 site, Lorick and Segura observed maintenance operations on various tactical wheeled vehicles plus M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, M1 Abrams Main Battle Tanks and more. The discussion between AFSBn-Germany and the Senate staffers highlighted the utilization of APS-2 equipment for rotations and exercises but also emphasized its importance in maintaining Army readiness and supporting emergent requirements.



The Coleman APS-2 worksite is one of six APS-2 worksites in Europe. Besides Coleman, there is also an APS-2 worksite in Dülmen, Germany, under the mission command of AFSBn-Germany. Other APS-2 worksites located across Europe include Eygelshoven, Netherlands; Zutendaal, Belgium; Livorno, Italy; and Powidz, Poland.



Battalion Germany is one of four APS-2 battalions under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program provides turn-key power projection packages ready to deploy at a moment’s notice while helping to reduce the amount of equipment needed from the deploying forces’ home stations. APS-2 sites like Coleman help reduce deployment timelines, improve deterrence capabilities and provide additional combat power for contingency operations.



The 405th AFSB is the premier logistics integrator and synchronizer for U.S. European Command, enabling readiness solutions to ‘Support the Warrior’ by operationalizing U.S. Army Materiel Command capabilities and delivering readiness within the U.S. Army Europe and Africa areas of responsibility at the point of need.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging AMC's materiel enterprise to support joint forces.