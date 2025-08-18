US Senate Committee on Appropriations professional staffers visit Coleman APS-2 worksite

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Harvey Alipio, the senior ordnance maintenance warrant officer at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, (left) briefs professional staff members Alexa Lorick and Kim Segura from the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Defense, at the Coleman APS-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, August 13, 2025. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)