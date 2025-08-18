CWO2 Curtis Sprauge speaks to Marines in formation alongside his family during the promotion ceremony at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, on 01 August 2025. 3D MEB maintains a forward presence in the Pacific Theater, responding to contingencies and strengthening alliances in support of the U.S. national security strategy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Giovanni A. Jimenez)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 22:20
|Photo ID:
|9274582
|VIRIN:
|250801-M-BD655-2008
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.86 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CWO2 Curtis Sprague Promotion [Image 6 of 6], by 2LT Giovanni Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.