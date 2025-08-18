CWO2 Curtis Sprague Promotion

Major Jennifer Adams, promoting officer, conducts the promotion ceremony for Chief Warrant Officer 2 Curtis Sprauge, while MSgt Bentura Carbajal reads the promotion warrant and CWO2 Sprauge stands at attention at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, on 01 August 2025. 3D MEB maintains a forward presence in the Pacific Theater, responding to contingencies and strengthening alliances in support of the U.S. national security strategy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1stLt. Giovanni A. Jimenez)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 22:20
|Photo ID:
|9274581
|VIRIN:
|250801-M-BD655-2099
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.37 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
