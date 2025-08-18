CWO2 Curtis Sprague Promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, Maj. Kevin Lee, Maj. Jason Klopping, CWO2 Curtis Sprauge, Maj. Jennifer Adams, and CWO2 Madeline Almodovarsanabria pose for a photo after the promotion ceremony at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, on 01 August 2025. 3D MEB maintains a forward presence in the Pacific Theater, responding to contingencies and strengthening alliances in support of the U.S. national security strategy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1stLt. Giovanni A. Jimenez)