    CWO2 Curtis Sprague Promotion [Image 1 of 6]

    CWO2 Curtis Sprague Promotion

    JAPAN

    07.31.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Giovanni Jimenez 

    3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    Major Jennifer Adams, promoting officer, conducts the promotion ceremony for Chief Warrant Officer 2 Curtis Sprauge, while MSgt Bentura Carbajal reads the promotion warrant and CWO2 Sprauge stands at attention at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, on 01 August 2025. 3D MEB maintains a forward presence in the Pacific Theater, responding to contingencies and strengthening alliances in support of the U.S. national security strategy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1stLt. Giovanni A. Jimenez)

    This work, CWO2 Curtis Sprague Promotion [Image 6 of 6], by 2LT Giovanni Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

