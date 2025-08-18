Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Boston 2025; Commemoration Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    Marine Week Boston 2025; Commemoration Ceremony

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 and attendees celebrate the end of Marine Week Boston during a commemoration ceremony at Boston City Hall Plaza, Aug. 24, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 20:35
    Photo ID: 9274481
    VIRIN: 250824-M-NT273-1270
    Resolution: 7715x5146
    Size: 23.42 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Marine Week Boston 2025; Commemoration Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Orlanys Diaz Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

