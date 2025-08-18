Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Week Boston 2025; Commemoration Ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Week Boston 2025; Commemoration Ceremony

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ford Higgins, an infantry platoon commander with the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, performs at a commemoration ceremony during Marine Week Boston at the Boston City Hall Plaza, Aug. 24, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 20:35
    Photo ID: 9274480
    VIRIN: 250824-M-NT273-1030
    Resolution: 4080x6117
    Size: 13.01 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Boston 2025; Commemoration Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Orlanys Diaz Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Week Boston 2025; Commemoration Ceremony
    Marine Week Boston 2025; Commemoration Ceremony
    Marine Week Boston 2025; Commemoration Ceremony
    Marine Week Boston 2025; Commemoration Ceremony
    Marine Week Boston 2025; Commemoration Ceremony
    Marine Week Boston 2025; Commemoration Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2MAW
    usmcNews
    Marines250
    marines
    Boston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download