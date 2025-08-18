Marine Week Boston 2025; Commemoration Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Felype Limas, a network administrator assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, participates in a commemoration ceremony during Marine Week Boston at the Boston City Hall Plaza, Aug. 24, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 20:37
|Photo ID:
|9274477
|VIRIN:
|250824-M-NT273-1121
|Resolution:
|6380x4255
|Size:
|16.94 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
