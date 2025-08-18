Marine Week Boston 2025; Commemoration Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 participate in a commemoration ceremony during Marine Week Boston at the Boston City Hall Plaza, Aug. 24, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa)