    459th AS visits JASDF Niigata Air Rescue Squadron [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    459th AS visits JASDF Niigata Air Rescue Squadron

    JAPAN

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron pose for a group photo before departing Niigata Air Base, Aug. 9, 2025. The 459 AS visited the base to commemorate their long-standing partnership with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Air Rescue Squadron and highlight the importance of strong bilateral ties and continued cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 20:12
    Photo ID: 9274473
    VIRIN: 250809-F-ZV099-1714
    Resolution: 5743x3230
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 459th AS visits JASDF Niigata Air Rescue Squadron [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    459th AS visits JASDF Niigata Air Rescue Squadron

    UH-1N Huey
    459th Airlift Squadron
    partnership
    Yokota
    Niigata Air Rescue Squadron

