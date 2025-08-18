Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    459th AS visits JASDF Niigata Air Rescue Squadron

    JAPAN

    08.08.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 459th Airlift Squadron visited the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s Niigata Air Rescue Squadron to commemorate their long-standing partnership and take part in a traditional Niigata dance before the UH-1N Huey is retired from the 459th in September, Aug. 8.

    The visit included a tour of the JASDF Niigata Air Rescue Squadron, taiko drum performance and concluded with the Niigata Festival, a cultural dance featuring more than 15,000 participants.
    Events like these highlight the importance of strong bilateral ties and continued cooperation between the two units.

