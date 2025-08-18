459th AS visits JASDF Niigata Air Rescue Squadron

Members of the 459th Airlift Squadron visited the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s Niigata Air Rescue Squadron to commemorate their long-standing partnership and take part in a traditional Niigata dance before the UH-1N Huey is retired from the 459th in September, Aug. 8.
The visit included a tour of the JASDF Niigata Air Rescue Squadron, taiko drum performance and concluded with the Niigata Festival, a cultural dance featuring more than 15,000 participants.
Events like these highlight the importance of strong bilateral ties and continued cooperation between the two units.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 20:13
|Story ID:
|546336
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|26
|Downloads:
|0
