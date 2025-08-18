459th AS visits JASDF Niigata Air Rescue Squadron

Photo By Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora | U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron pose for a group photo...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora | U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron pose for a group photo before departing Niigata Air Base, Aug. 9, 2025. The 459 AS visited the base to commemorate their long-standing partnership with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Air Rescue Squadron and highlight the importance of strong bilateral ties and continued cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora) see less | View Image Page