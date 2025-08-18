459th AS visits JASDF Niigata Air Rescue Squadron

U.S. Air Force Capt. Rachel Curtis, 459th Airlift Squadron C-12 Huron
pilot, performs a traditional Niigata dance during the Niigata festival, Aug. 8, 2025. The 459 AS visited Niigata Air Base to commemorate the units’ long-standing partnership and highlight the importance of strong bilateral ties and continued cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
