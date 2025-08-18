U.S. Navy Sailors participate in snake handlers course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, pose for a group photo with game wardens during a snake handlers course at Camp Pendleton, Aug. 21, 2025. The course is designed to build snake handling proficiency and snake familiarization among Sailors to bolster preventative medicine knowledge and capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cecilia Foley)