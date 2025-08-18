U.S. Navy Sailors participate in snake handlers course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Red Diamond Rattlesnake is secured in a tube during a snake handlers course with game wardens at Camp Pendleton, Aug. 21, 2025. The course is designed to build snake handling proficiency and snake familiarization among Sailors to bolster preventative medicine knowledge and capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cecilia Foley)