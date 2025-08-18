A Red Diamond Rattlesnake is secured in a tube during a snake handlers course with game wardens at Camp Pendleton, Aug. 21, 2025. The course is designed to build snake handling proficiency and snake familiarization among Sailors to bolster preventative medicine knowledge and capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cecilia Foley)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2025 23:26
|Photo ID:
|9273845
|VIRIN:
|250821-M-WW851-1002
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|293.26 KB
|Location:
|OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, U.S. Navy Sailors participate in snake handlers course [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.