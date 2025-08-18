U.S. Navy Sailors participate in snake handlers course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy Sailor with 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, safely handles a Pacific Coast Rattlesnake during a snake handlers course with game wardens at Camp Pendleton, Aug. 21, 2025. The course is designed to build snake handling proficiency and snake familiarization among Sailors to bolster preventative medicine knowledge and capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cecilia Foley)