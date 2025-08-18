Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in snake handlers course [Image 6 of 8]

    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in snake handlers course

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Navy Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, receive instruction during a snake handlers course with game wardens at Camp Pendleton, Aug. 21, 2025. The course is designed to build snake handling proficiency and snake familiarization among Sailors to bolster preventative medicine knowledge and capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cecilia Foley)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 23:26
    Photo ID: 9273852
    VIRIN: 250821-M-WW851-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Snakes
    MLG
    Navy
    PreventativeMedicine
    1stMedicalBattalion

