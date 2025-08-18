SV25 The 207th Digital Liaison Detachment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the 207th Digital Liaison Detachment, a unit designed to bridge technology capability gaps between the U.S. and partner nations, collaborate with Chilean Soldiers to identify capability gaps in support of Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 23, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank)