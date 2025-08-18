Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SV25 The 207th Digital Liaison Detachment [Image 4 of 8]

    SV25 The 207th Digital Liaison Detachment

    ANTUCO, BíO-BíO, CHILE

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Capt. Ellis Hainey, Maj. Stephen Lask and Spc. Taylor Humes with the 207th Digital Liaison Detachment, a unit designed to bridge technology capability gaps between the U.S. and partner nations, work on a common operating picture for all participants involved in Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 22, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 19:07
    Photo ID: 9273766
    VIRIN: 250822-Z-RV314-1018
    Location: ANTUCO, BíO-BíO, CL
