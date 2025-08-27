Digital Liaison Detachment bridges gaps in austere environment

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn | U.S. Army Capt. Ellis Hainey, Maj. Stephen Lask and Spc. Taylor Humes with the 207th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn | U.S. Army Capt. Ellis Hainey, Maj. Stephen Lask and Spc. Taylor Humes with the 207th Digital Liaison Detachment, a unit designed to bridge technology capability gaps between the U.S. and partner nations, work on a common operating picture for all participants involved in Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 22, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn) see less | View Image Page

ANTUCO, Chile — In the rugged high-altitude terrain of central Chile, a U.S. Army unit designed for digital warfare is building partnerships and improving interoperability using both computer networks and offline tools during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25.



The U.S. Army South-sponsored annual exercise, which runs from August 11-29, this year, aims to strengthen regional partnerships and enhance readiness alongside Chile, Argentina and Peru.



The 207th Digital Liaison Detachment is a key player working directly with their Chilean partners in a real-world test of adaptability. Its presence reflects a broader role, one where it must navigate logistical and cultural divides to forge a new kind of partnership.



"A digital liaison detachment is designed to bridge technology capability gaps," said U.S. Army Maj. Stephen Lask, the officer in charge of the 207th DLD team assigned to the exercise.



The shared goal of creating a common operating picture for all parties has been a major point of focus. This picture, often using a constantly updated digital map in a shared network system, shows the real-time position of all units and is critical for decision-making.

Lask explained that, early on without that picture, the lack of synchronized communication led to challenges and repetitive work, but this was a challenge they quickly resolved.



The challenge of a language barrier may have been resolved quickly but there were many network systems that the DLD team had to choose from to implement, but they opted to learn the Chilean army’s system of record.



"I'd have to say that our Chilean partners have done a fantastic job of meeting us in the middle and really going out of their way to increase communication with us, which is always important no matter who you work with,” Lask said.



Several Chilean soldiers said that they learned the English language for the purpose of this multi-national exercise, starting only six months ago.



The Chileans' own adaptability has been a key factor, said U.S. Army Capt. Ellis Hainey, the logistics and planning officer with the DLD. She believes their hard work is a testament to how committed they are to this partnership.



She explained that Chileans have been using similar military processes to the U.S. for almost two decades, a testament to their professionalism and foresight. This shared foundation, Hainey believes, has made collaboration more effective.



As a logistics lead for the operation, her current role is the result of months of planning she helped orchestrate. It's also a departure from Hainey’s usual duties.



"I'm really proud to be here as a reservist," Hainey said. "One doesn't really get a lot of really great training opportunities like this, and this is unique.”



Hainey explained that while on ground in Chile, they are assisting more with overall operations.



Lask said, ”We’re filling gaps that Army South needs us to, and that might be helping with scenario injects, helping with products, and then just stepping up where we are needed.”



Apart from assisting with the common operating picture, the DLD helps with exercise injects, which are challenges that assist the soldiers in the exercise with reacting to various situations they can learn from.



As the exercise continues, the DLD's primary contribution often lies in small, routine tasks.



"Sometimes routine stuff has the biggest impact on common exercises,” said Lask. “Not glorious by any means, but necessary,” he added.



The U.S. Army's participation with advisors from the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, instructors with the Mountain Training Group, 10th Mountain Division, and the Chilean army’s 3rd Mountain Division is a marriage of digital expertise and international partnership.



With a combination of the networked system and the synchronization of details from the digital system to analog products, such as maps, all stakeholders were able to receive consistent information regardless of access.



Spc. Taylor Humes, a medic who came to assist with the exercise, now works with high-ranking individuals in the command center and is tasked with supporting the information in the common operating picture.



“Everything I’m doing now, I learned for the first time once I arrived,” she said.



Humes, who spends a lot of her time building graphics for maps both digital and analog, stated that the experience has been as valuable a learning experience as it has been a challenge.



She was never involved in an operation such as this, as she usually works outside of the tactical operations center with the Soldiers who are participating in the exercise, in her capacity as a medic.



"It gives me a better understanding of what the guys up here in the TOC are doing,” she said.



This level of adaptability to new circumstances has aided the entire team as they’ve had to fill a variety of roles to ensure other aspects of the exercise went smoothly.



“It also helps me to have more patience and understanding as to what their position entails and what I need to do to help assist them in the future,” Humes explained while discussing what she would take back to her regular duties as a medic.



"The liaison side is our ability to go in and assist, fill gaps, and provide liaison activities between our partners and the U.S. Army,” said Lask.



Through a combination of technical skill and personal dedication, the DLD has proven its value in a joint international setting. By stepping outside their typical roles and embracing the challenges of a new environment, the reservists not only supported the mission but also strengthened the bonds of partnership.



The exercise demonstrates that true interoperability is not just about systems and doctrine, but about the willingness of people to work together and adapt to achieve a shared goal.