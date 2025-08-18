SV25 The 207th Digital Liaison Detachment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Ellis Hainey, Maj. Stephen Lask and Spc. Taylor Humes with the 207th Digital Liaison Detachment, a unit designed to bridge technology capability gaps between the U.S. and partner nations, work on a common operating picture for all participants involved in Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 22, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)