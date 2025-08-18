Honors are rendered as Cmdr. Pia Chapman arrives to relieve Cmdr. Vincent Simmon as Ross’s commanding officer in a ceremony presided over by Capt. Bryan Carmichael, commodore, Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Atlantic (CNSG-ML) at Pier 6 on Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, August 15, 2025.
USS ROSS Holds Change of Command Ceremony
