USS ROSS Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Family and friends of the official party gather on the flight deck of USS ROSS (DDG 71), awaiting the start of a change of command ceremony in which Cmdr. Pia Chapman relieved Cmdr. Vincent Simmon as Ross’s commanding officer at Pier 6 on Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, August 15, 2025.